Isolated Kingdoms: Dark Winter Of A Pandemic - China, WHO, Dr Gates & Vaccine Fever (2020)

The film 'They' don't want you to see!

Bobkiwicelt Films in association with Fuck Authority Pictures & Woodwork Kittens Productions present "Isolated Kingdoms: The Dark Winter Of A Pandemic, China, WHO, Dr Gates & Vaccine Fever (2020)". A look at the absurdities and coincidences of a plandemic cling wrapped around our world. Those who cannot or will not see the biggest con the world has ever seen for what it is will be wasting their precious time watching this film. However those who feel something isn't quite right with what has happened in the first six months of 2020 will receive an educational boost from investing one hour and fifty five minutes of their lifespan watching the film. Please be aware this an ongoing saga with no end in sight!

What we have tried and succeeded to do with this film is not have any 'editorial content' as in the producers talking at all. The footage speaks for itself and needs no help from us. These days it seems everyone and their cat is trying to be the latest John Pilger and that becomes really boring. We all have an agenda it must be admitted but ours has only been in the edits made to get over the point that all is not what it seems regarding this situation. Educate yourself and share this with like minded souls if you like it?