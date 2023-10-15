P.2 The day after: THE VOICE referendum – KATE EMERY and BEN HARVEY: journalistic CONTRASTS MVI_5368

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0bde1a1c-3d8f-4d9f-aa78-1af56f0e9241
The day after The Voice Referendum delivered a NO! My analysis of the view of two journalists from Western Australia’s The Sunday Times October 15th, 2024 edition, pages 24 and 25, namely, Kate Emery and Ben Harvey. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.