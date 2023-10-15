Create New Account
P.1 The day after: THE VOICE referendum – KATE EMERY and BEN HARVEY: journalistic CONTRASTS MVI_5367
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
237 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published Yesterday

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c9e5fca4-fc63-4632-95ab-0b89f7c7c3ed

The day after The Voice Referendum delivered a NO! My analysis of the view of two journalists from Western Australia’s The Sunday Times October 15th, 2024 edition, pages 24 and 25, namely, Kate Emery and Ben Harvey. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventspoliticsgenocidehuman rightsthe voicereferendumfamily valuesvote nonuremberg coderight to workrod culletonaustralian federation partyaustraliaonesaving australiaparliamentary improvementkate emeryben harveyaboriginal mistreatment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket