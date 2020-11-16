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Radioactive Technician And Verizon 5G Employee Whistleblowing [Edited/Mirrored From "QuietBoyMusik]
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162 views • November 16, 2020
Here is someone whom for some reason has at least up until recently been conducting unethical, biologically hazardous experimentation and is also privy to telecommunication Verizon internal electronic mail.
Verizon Said To Their Employees The Equivalent To:
"If Your Crew Gets Sick We'll Send Them Home And You Keep On Working. Don't Worry. When They Say That The "Oil" (the deadly vaccine "cure") Is Short, You'll Be First Dibs To Get The Oil."
In Other Words, Verizon Knows It Is Not Contagious/Is Radiation Sickness/Does Not Care.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Verizon Said To Their Employees The Equivalent To:
"If Your Crew Gets Sick We'll Send Them Home And You Keep On Working. Don't Worry. When They Say That The "Oil" (the deadly vaccine "cure") Is Short, You'll Be First Dibs To Get The Oil."
In Other Words, Verizon Knows It Is Not Contagious/Is Radiation Sickness/Does Not Care.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.
Keywords
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