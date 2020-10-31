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WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
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140 views • October 31, 2020
WTF?, this is exactly what 1,000s of medical doctors have been saying since February 2020. If Covid-19 is even a real virus, then it is simply the annual Flu, and the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has been the United Nation's New World Order agenda all along. DR. DEBORAH LEAH BIRX, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, and BILL and MELINDA GATES have committed CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY and need to be arrested ASAP, tried in a Common Law Court, and then hung by the neck until dead for their parts in cahoots with the United Nations global criminal act using the World HELL Organization. PLEASE KEEP TRYING TO WAKE UP, YOU CAN DO IT! THEN GET MAD AND SAY I AM NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!!
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EARLY COVID-19 VACCINES WILL ONLY PREVENT SYMPTOMS [2020-10-26] - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/05164bc5-cf7a-4c36-8f4b-fbb09cb4049b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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EARLY COVID-19 VACCINES WILL ONLY PREVENT SYMPTOMS [2020-10-26] - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/05164bc5-cf7a-4c36-8f4b-fbb09cb4049b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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