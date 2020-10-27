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EARLY COVID-19 VACCINES WILL ONLY PREVENT SYMPTOMS, NOT BLOCK THE VIRUS [2020-10-26] - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
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91 views • October 27, 2020
Anjalee Khemlani interviewed DR. ANTHONY FAUCI on 10/26/20 and he stated the early Covid-19 vaccines will not block or cure the virus, they will only prevent the Flu symptoms. Dr. Fauci says THE VACCINE WILL NOT BE THE END OF THE STORY! Essentially, the vaccines will make all the people that get them feel like they are protected (aka False Sense of Security), but it will also turn them into ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS. Fauci is claiming over 80,000 new infections per day, which have been proven over and over again to be nothing more than FALSE POSITIVE PCR TESTS. The fact still remains the CDC has adjusted the number of 2020 DEATHS "FROM" COVID-19 to less than 3,000 in the USA. Once again, you have a greater chance of being killed by a bolt of lightning than you do from COVAIDS. Many doctors are saying that Covid-19 is nothing more than the Common Flu, and the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic ONLY EXISTS ON THE NEWS, NOT IN REAL LIFE! [Dr. Fauci is now saying the vaccines will prevent people from feeling sick and showing symptoms, but everyone will still show up positive on tests and everybody will still be asymptomatic carriers. This is the way the NWO is telling you that people will not know the vaccines are working, but we are telling you they are working. He is sad to say that the NEW ABNORMAL NWO procedures will need to be prolonged indefinitely. Wow!]
Note: They still are discouraging and making Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc unavailable to the general public, because it is 100% effective in curing the Virus and stopping all symptoms in less than 12 hours at a cost of less than $20.00. Thus the quarantines and mask wearing will have to go on much longer until a second or third round of vaccines at some future date is able to cure Covid-19, and all mutations. This scenario will also ASSuME that the virus does NOT mutate into COVID-21, which is what happens to the annual Flu every year. The exact same strain of Influenza has never reoccurred twice, they are always changing. Thus this NEW ABNORMAL will likely remain forever - WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER! Why hasn't President Trump fired this NWO ASSHOLE yet? Could it just possibly be because Trump is another NWO ASSHOLE too? Whatever you do, DO NOT GET A COVID-19/COVID-21 VACCINATION - PLEASE!
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WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c9a5a9ad-1e09-4ed4-bec2-349aa36d748e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: They still are discouraging and making Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc unavailable to the general public, because it is 100% effective in curing the Virus and stopping all symptoms in less than 12 hours at a cost of less than $20.00. Thus the quarantines and mask wearing will have to go on much longer until a second or third round of vaccines at some future date is able to cure Covid-19, and all mutations. This scenario will also ASSuME that the virus does NOT mutate into COVID-21, which is what happens to the annual Flu every year. The exact same strain of Influenza has never reoccurred twice, they are always changing. Thus this NEW ABNORMAL will likely remain forever - WELCOME TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER! Why hasn't President Trump fired this NWO ASSHOLE yet? Could it just possibly be because Trump is another NWO ASSHOLE too? Whatever you do, DO NOT GET A COVID-19/COVID-21 VACCINATION - PLEASE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
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[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c9a5a9ad-1e09-4ed4-bec2-349aa36d748e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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