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Owned By Psychopaths Run By Idiots [hd 720p]
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60 views • February 10, 2021
When you know that the world is owned by psychopaths and run by idiots, but you choose to blindly trust them anyways. Video meme made by PSECmedia.
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iu00mlWWelgU/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206312518741258240?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Owned-By-Psychopaths-Run-By-Idiots--hd-720p-:f?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqduz-owned-by-psychopaths-run-by-idiots-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/yEeOewh
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c9572481-ff0b-4387-9bbc-6f041e0ad4dc
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/CFsWHQScV4cg7YO
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iu00mlWWelgU/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206312518741258240?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Owned-By-Psychopaths-Run-By-Idiots--hd-720p-:f?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqduz-owned-by-psychopaths-run-by-idiots-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/yEeOewh
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c9572481-ff0b-4387-9bbc-6f041e0ad4dc
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/CFsWHQScV4cg7YO
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