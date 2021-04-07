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Meurtre à Paris - 파리의 살인 사건 - Murder in Paris 1435 [SILVER 'money' GOLD 'coins'] SECRETS
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25 views • April 07, 2021
Meurtre à Paris - 파리의 살인 사건 - Murder in Paris 1435 [SILVER 'money' GOLD 'coins'] SECRETS , http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956-int , LATER more , The special STORY about "François Villon"
L'Histoire speciale de "François Villon" , ,. . .
In relation with the stolen GOLD COINS - in [Univercity from THE CATHOLIC tradition]
from PARIS IN the year 1435 . . . , ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FOR PEACE ON EARTH (The truth about , solver and GOLD ! ).
Tags argent,l argent,money, le pognion,silver,gold,silver coins,gold coins,secret,1435,
EXTRA info , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/james-mccawley-s-interview-about-hangul , Please SEE also MY other VIDEO About MAYA secrets https://www.brighteon.com/1f237dfb-5662-474c-a112-84c8dc2004e6 , They USED TO PAY WITH CACAO-beans ( ! ) (money did not really exist !). COPY + PAST , NEW , WEBSITE ( URL please ! ) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage, , , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED , LINK in THE Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/k/de-fr-eu-karl-schreiber-metropolis-mord-in-paris-europe ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
L'Histoire speciale de "François Villon" , ,. . .
In relation with the stolen GOLD COINS - in [Univercity from THE CATHOLIC tradition]
from PARIS IN the year 1435 . . . , ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT FOR PEACE ON EARTH (The truth about , solver and GOLD ! ).
Tags argent,l argent,money, le pognion,silver,gold,silver coins,gold coins,secret,1435,
EXTRA info , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/james-mccawley-s-interview-about-hangul , Please SEE also MY other VIDEO About MAYA secrets https://www.brighteon.com/1f237dfb-5662-474c-a112-84c8dc2004e6 , They USED TO PAY WITH CACAO-beans ( ! ) (money did not really exist !). COPY + PAST , NEW , WEBSITE ( URL please ! ) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage, , , EXTRA (recent info IMPORTANT !) https://www.brighteon.com/29e1f9b2-58b1-4f73-97d9-625bc5348140 , ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΒΡΙΣΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΙΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΕΝΩΝ , (english spoken) SEE WHAT THEY FIND IN THE BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED , LINK in THE Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/k/de-fr-eu-karl-schreiber-metropolis-mord-in-paris-europe ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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