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Ancient Aliens SHOCKING DISCOVERY BENEATH AZTEC CITY Season 7 History (Maya SECRETS)
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104 views • April 08, 2021
Ancient Aliens SHOCKING DISCOVERY BENEATH AZTEC CITY Season 7 History , , AND , ( NEW-SYSTEM ( Google-website ) http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956-int , IN THE AZTEC CIVILISATION , CACAO-beans ( ! ) WERE USED ( ! ) TO PAY (= SECRET - info ). The writings system from the Maya ~ HAS A RELATION ( ! ) WITH Chinese (writing ~ not the spoken language) ... (=SECRET - info) ,
Tags : aztec,maya,mayas,maya s, secret relation, maya writing, . . . [ (french) A VOTRE SERVICE ~ (english) AT YOUR SERVICE ] , PLEASE see ALSO My other video where you can see that SILVER-coins - AND - especially GOLD-coins ( for THE Catholic-CHIRCH-'organisation' ) was an essential SECRET , Bronse coins weren only used by the commun people , https://www.brighteon.com/c92d4427-e8ad-42c6-bdd1-8017c0756868 , [ Another video from YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEr69XqFbR8 ] 25 Nephilim Architectures Discovered in the Andes, Historians Puzzled by Highly Bizarre Feats , COPY + PAST , NEW , WEBSITE ( URL please ! ) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Tags : aztec,maya,mayas,maya s, secret relation, maya writing, . . . [ (french) A VOTRE SERVICE ~ (english) AT YOUR SERVICE ] , PLEASE see ALSO My other video where you can see that SILVER-coins - AND - especially GOLD-coins ( for THE Catholic-CHIRCH-'organisation' ) was an essential SECRET , Bronse coins weren only used by the commun people , https://www.brighteon.com/c92d4427-e8ad-42c6-bdd1-8017c0756868 , [ Another video from YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEr69XqFbR8 ] 25 Nephilim Architectures Discovered in the Andes, Historians Puzzled by Highly Bizarre Feats , COPY + PAST , NEW , WEBSITE ( URL please ! ) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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