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Charles Gave - Sanctions économiques : « La Russie peut tenir deux ans, la France deux mois ! »
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32 views • March 05, 2022
4 mars 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYhKM6zI2nM
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Et cf. Charles Gave : "Le drame de la France, c’est de penser que ceux qui ont fait les meilleures études sont les plus intelligents !"
https://www.brighteon.com/4302fb59-7bf4-436b-8d7b-7e4710fe39a9
Charles Gave, économiste des marchés financiers, président de l’Institut des Libertés est l'invité d'André Bercoff.
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Abonnez-vous pour plus de contenus : http://ow.ly/7FZy50G1rry
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☀️ Et pour plus de vidéos de Bercoff dans tous ses états : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDQe5oKZlhHutOQlGCq7EVU4
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Et cf. Charles Gave : "Le drame de la France, c’est de penser que ceux qui ont fait les meilleures études sont les plus intelligents !"
https://www.brighteon.com/4302fb59-7bf4-436b-8d7b-7e4710fe39a9
Charles Gave, économiste des marchés financiers, président de l’Institut des Libertés est l'invité d'André Bercoff.
---
Abonnez-vous pour plus de contenus : http://ow.ly/7FZy50G1rry
———————————————————————
▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75yzts
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
———————————————————————
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOfficiel
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradioofficiel
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
▪️ TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
———————————————————————
☀️ Et pour plus de vidéos de Bercoff dans tous ses états : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDQe5oKZlhHutOQlGCq7EVU4
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