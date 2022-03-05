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Charles Gave - Sanctions économiques : « La Russie peut tenir deux ans, la France deux mois ! »
luciole
luciole
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32 views • March 05, 2022
4 mars 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYhKM6zI2nM
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ

Et cf. Charles Gave : "Le drame de la France, c’est de penser que ceux qui ont fait les meilleures études sont les plus intelligents !"
https://www.brighteon.com/4302fb59-7bf4-436b-8d7b-7e4710fe39a9

Charles Gave, économiste des marchés financiers, président de l’Institut des Libertés est l'invité d'André Bercoff.

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Abonnez-vous pour plus de contenus : http://ow.ly/7FZy50G1rry

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▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75yzts
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/

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☀️ Et pour plus de vidéos de Bercoff dans tous ses états : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDQe5oKZlhHutOQlGCq7EVU4
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sanctionsusaukraineincompetencegazrussieidiocratiepetrolematieres premieresbruno lemairenon sens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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