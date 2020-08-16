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Federal Response to Rise in Autism Rates (2012)
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149 views • August 16, 2020
Federal Response to Rise in Autism Rates (2012):
https://youtu.be/y37ed7dcbUA
https://www.brighteon.com/c91d4c45-f05a-437d-8142-6e8aef18518b

November 29, 2012

📍Federal Response to Rise in Autism Rates:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?309672-1/federal-response-rise-autism-rates

Domestic and advocacy group officials testified about autism. Among the topics they discussed were efforts to increase awareness and understanding of the disease, the cost of the disease, limited public health resources, and public health policy.

Representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) denied a link between rising autism rates and vaccinations. Representative Burton showed a video about research on the effect of mercury on the brain.

Bill Posey, Dan Burton, Colleen Boyle

#Autism #CDC #Vaccines
Keywords
vaccinesfdacdcimmunityautismvaccinationmeaslesmmrmumpsvaxxedwhoimmunizationsneurotoxinmercuryrubellawakefieldasdbill poseydan burtoncolleen boyle
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