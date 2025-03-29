481) "Lying has neurological consequences" — Sabrina Wallace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; March 26, 2025
Coffee w/ signs: https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.8C21C9B1-4D67-4418-8461-52902FCAA1FD:b
MIT researches haev found that ChatGPT power users are getting addicted :
https://www.wizcase.com/news/mit-ai-researchers-warn-about-addiction-to-artificial-intelligence/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/08/05/1095600/we-need-to-prepare-for-addictive-intelligence/
Can ChatGPT Be Addictive? A Call to Examine the Shift from Support to Dependence in AI Conversational Large Language Models
Published: 17 February 2025: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44230-025-00090-w
PDF download: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s44230-025-00090-w.pdf
