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175) Michael Persinger on 'No More Secrets' versus Racing to Control the Human Mind
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109 views • June 27, 2021
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Neuroscience Research Group channel - Big Ideas presents Michael Persinger, winner of the 2007 Best Lecturer Competition, on Just Suppose You Could Know What Others Are Thinking: No More Secrets
Channel NRG Excess Correlation | Oct 01, 2015 | NRG Excess Correlation - Introduction Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOlmLWQAIqI
Channel TVO Docs | Mar 30, 2011 | Michael Persinger on No More Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg
Papers:
Augusto 5, 2013 | Coherent delta-band oscillations between corticalareas correlate with decision making: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3773764/pdf/pnas.201314681.pdf
Dec 5, 2013 | The functional significance of delta oscillations in cognitive: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3851789/pdf/fnint-07-00083.pdf
Jul 10, 2020 | All-printed nanomembrane wireless bioelectronicsusing a biocompatible solderable graphene formultimodal human-machine interfaces: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17288-0.pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Neuroscience Research Group channel - Big Ideas presents Michael Persinger, winner of the 2007 Best Lecturer Competition, on Just Suppose You Could Know What Others Are Thinking: No More Secrets
Channel NRG Excess Correlation | Oct 01, 2015 | NRG Excess Correlation - Introduction Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOlmLWQAIqI
Channel TVO Docs | Mar 30, 2011 | Michael Persinger on No More Secrets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg
Papers:
Augusto 5, 2013 | Coherent delta-band oscillations between corticalareas correlate with decision making: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3773764/pdf/pnas.201314681.pdf
Dec 5, 2013 | The functional significance of delta oscillations in cognitive: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3851789/pdf/fnint-07-00083.pdf
Jul 10, 2020 | All-printed nanomembrane wireless bioelectronicsusing a biocompatible solderable graphene formultimodal human-machine interfaces: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17288-0.pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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