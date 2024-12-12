🎖Putin awarded the title Hero of Russia to war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny. He almost died after being hit by a Ukrainian drone, even though he was Press.

Here's the video from months ago, after he was stuck and asking a driver passing by to take him to the hospital.

https://www.brighteon.com/adba50c2-1a19-4934-95bd-99eee611d244





