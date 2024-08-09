First Footage of Poddubny after being Hit by an FPV Drone - “Can you give me a lift to the hospital?”

First footage of Poddubny (more than 20 years as a War Correspondent) after being hit by an FPV drone while driving his car.

Despite his injuries, he went out onto the road himself and caught a car.

“Boss,” he says , “can you give me a lift to the hospital?”

Update: The condition of Evgeny Poddubny is currently assessed as stable, reported war correspondent Alexander Kots.

"He is not in contact with anyone right now; only his relatives are visiting him," the journalist told Zvezda



