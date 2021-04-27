Quicktake: BMJ's RNA instability report

The BMJ covered the RNA instability issues with the mRNA shots a while back, but both alt and mainstream media appear slow on the uptake. I try to breakdown the report to remove any hurdles in terms of understanding of the massive implications involved and why it's critical alt media cover this damning report!Articles cited in this video are used under fair use, in relation to criticism, review, and for educational purposes, and such articles are already freely available and therefore this video does not impact earnings on such materials. This video is also transformative in nature.As per usual video is available under CC0 or other known open-source licences.For those wanting to view the previous EMA leak video I did, it can be found here: