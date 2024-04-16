TREASON! - Judge attempts to steal home, evidence served to Sheriff - THE ACTION: Living Law Society

Buy us a coffee or donate via website at: LivingLawSociety.org and follow links.
TREASON: Serving the "NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF" with evidence of treason by the alleged Presiding "JUDGE" of the "SUPERIOR COURT" and "CLERK OF THE COURT" who don't have constitutionally-required Oath of Office or Fidelity Bond and are operating a private for profit BAR Court masquerading as a State of California in violation of Cal. Gov. Code 68076
Facts: Presiding Judge - Clerk of the Court, Attorney: No oaths or Bonds, Court is a foreign corporation [DC UNITED STATES sub-chartered Corp.], not government, denial of due process, denial of trial by jury at common law, rebellion, insurrection, treason, evidence provided to sheriff and JAG. Treason requires two witness to sane overt act (we had 18). Affidavits provided.
Slavery in America under the UNITED STATE and the BAR:
https://www.brighteon.com/be6eef72-35de-436f-afdb-e84823d1c7e6
Mentioned in the Video: Greg Reese: No Oaths of Office in Federal Government: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/no-oaths-of-office-in-the-federal
Act of 1871: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjolEamfPyY
Netanyahu - Finke Bar Quote about hating America: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kftZQuFljFDo/
Do you want to live in country or under a foreign corporation: https://www.brighteon.com/72fad383-7808-4b53-86c1-559b98e8ca5f
