The Federal Reserve, the Courts and CRIS

CRIS – Court Registry Investment System



In matters of pure common sense, it would be a very bad idea to appoint a fox to guard your hen-house. For this reason, it has been a maxim of law for hundreds of years that one cannot settle a matter as an impartial 3rd party when one has any special financial interest in the outcome (other than for due wage compensation). To handle a matter with no special financial interest in the matter means that one has “clean hands”.



The United States Supreme Court functions actually as a “business”…. We know that the same is true for almost every other court in the world. Therefore, what we are dealing with is a false judicial system. And this leads to the “CRIS” accounts. The acronym CRIS (Court Registry Investment System) account is what connects a false judicial system to the bank; it is the mechanism through which they access funds that were created in your name without your knowledge.



And how exactly were these funds created? By treating your birth certificate as a financial instrument. For more info on the Birth Certificate, click here.



In the USA, the legal system is not what lawyers – and the media – tell us it is.



by AL Whitney (C) copyright 2013

Permission is granted for redistribution if linked to original and the AntiCorruption Society is acknowledged.



Legal researchers Jeanette Triplett and Rod Class located the documents that prove our courts are a branch of the Federal Reserve banking cartel.



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