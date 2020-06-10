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Forget Not the C@vid•I9 LIE$
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27 views • June 10, 2020
Forget Not the C@vid•I9 LIE$ !
Don't let the riots, and police defunding debates, etc. distract you from the lies that imprisoned and defrauded the entire globe!
Permanently altered society and government law.
Damaged the psyche of humankind.
Demand JUSTICE for 100k+ permanently destroyed small businesses, families and lives!
Trillions in Bail outs went to FatCats!
Greatest global recession in a century caused by LIES!
Lives ruined for LIES!
Government despotism for LIES!
Do Not Forget So Easily!!
The Criminal Empire:
Its financial network is the FED
Its Governing Network is the UN
Its philosophy it teaches to Dupes is Communism
Its philosophy it practices itself is PIRACY!
Know Your Enemy:
https://www.brighteon.com/9ce5a05f-f30c-4c39-9db8-fb83641f238c
https://archive.org/details/MastersOfDeceit
Don't let the riots, and police defunding debates, etc. distract you from the lies that imprisoned and defrauded the entire globe!
Permanently altered society and government law.
Damaged the psyche of humankind.
Demand JUSTICE for 100k+ permanently destroyed small businesses, families and lives!
Trillions in Bail outs went to FatCats!
Greatest global recession in a century caused by LIES!
Lives ruined for LIES!
Government despotism for LIES!
Do Not Forget So Easily!!
The Criminal Empire:
Its financial network is the FED
Its Governing Network is the UN
Its philosophy it teaches to Dupes is Communism
Its philosophy it practices itself is PIRACY!
Know Your Enemy:
https://www.brighteon.com/9ce5a05f-f30c-4c39-9db8-fb83641f238c
https://archive.org/details/MastersOfDeceit
Keywords
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