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The Corona Virus FRAUD Part 3 (YT Banned)
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263 views • June 05, 2020
This was banned from Youtube on May 15th. In 48 hours.
Then from Dailymotion a few days later!
I just found "brighteon" a few days ago.
I made the first part as a rant for my friends, never intended on making multiple parts, until they asked me to explain it better!
But when this 3rd one was banned I was determined to put it everywhere!
I know some of you know all of this, ... but its not intended for you guys! :)
Help us build evidence for monumental LAWSUITS against the Criminals permeating our system, government, corporate, financial, media etc...
NOTE: I cannot change the video category from "FINANCE" that is why it is there! Apologies.
The Corona Virus FRAUD:
This video was designed to lay the systematic foundation for multiple LAWSUITS,
predominantly composed of the following elements:
FRAUD: The intentional misleading of others for personal gain.
LIE: The intentional distortion of reality
TERRORISM: The unlawful use of violence or intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
EXTORTION: the practice of obtaining personal gain through force or threats.
SUBVERSION: the undermining of the power and authority of an established system or institution
ABUSE OF POWER: A misuse of power by the holder of a position of authority to oppress or induce persons in an inferior position.
TREASON: the crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.
If you enjoyed this please SHARE it with your friends.
LINKS:
1. Covid Exosome Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1Im7jsW9_Y
2. Covid Research Paper:
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
3. CDC Provisional Data:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
4. Dr. Ryan declaring Suspected will be listed as Confirmed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5IBUIqS58U&;feature=emb_logo
5. Eisenhower's Farewell Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C4d7rUcekE
6. Kennedy Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhZk8ronces&;feature=emb_title
7. Robert Welch Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lecAy-3Qtxk
8. The Money Masters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDlnM481Gcg
9. The American Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNRoTdotLuY
10. Hidden Secret of Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
11. The Will of Cecil Rhodes
https://info.publicintelligence.net/RhodesLastWill.pdf
12. Paul Warburg on the Federal Reserve System
https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/files/docs/publications/books/frsorigin1930/frsorigin_warburg_1930v1.pdf
13. General Butler's War is a Racket Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3_EXqJ8f-0
14. Power Consolidation
https://www.tni.org/files/a_corporate_world-2013-698px.png
15. The 6 Media Masters
https://www.webfx.com/blog/internet/the-6-companies-that-own-almost-all-media-infographic/
16. 200 Prepping Items
https://www.silvercoins.com/preppers-survival-checklist
17. Free General homesteading
http://files.diydharma.org/other/John_Seymour-The_Complete_Book_of_Self_Sufficiency.pdf
18. 100+ Skill Manuals
https://www.reddit.com/r/Survival/comments/732c79/ive_collected_a_bunch_of_free_survival_pdf_links/
19. Daily Motion
https://www.dailymotion.com
20. D-Tube
https://d.tube/
21. PLANdemic
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tug67
22. FaceBook Alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tvk59-GE2pc
23. SearX for Developers
https://searx.me/
24. SearX ready to go
https://searx.ninja/
25. JBS Activisim
https://www.jbs.org/federal-legislative-alerts/
26. JBS Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJohnBirchSociety
27. Anatomy of a Troll
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/360/774/f95.jpg
28. Corp Data
https://www.wsj.com/market-data
29. Bill Template
http://www.nationalmodelcongress.org/uploads/2/6/7/3/26736439/nmc_bill_writing_guide.pdf
30. Reform Bills
https://www.energy-economy.org/LibertyAlliance/Pages/bills.html
31. The Lightfoot Militia
http://lightfootmilitia.com/unit-locator-map.html
32. Declaration of Independence
https://youtu.be/HhDpoMchSrE
Link To Part 2 (Still over on YT) : https://youtu.be/E9JYt7At75g
Then from Dailymotion a few days later!
I just found "brighteon" a few days ago.
I made the first part as a rant for my friends, never intended on making multiple parts, until they asked me to explain it better!
But when this 3rd one was banned I was determined to put it everywhere!
I know some of you know all of this, ... but its not intended for you guys! :)
Help us build evidence for monumental LAWSUITS against the Criminals permeating our system, government, corporate, financial, media etc...
NOTE: I cannot change the video category from "FINANCE" that is why it is there! Apologies.
The Corona Virus FRAUD:
This video was designed to lay the systematic foundation for multiple LAWSUITS,
predominantly composed of the following elements:
FRAUD: The intentional misleading of others for personal gain.
LIE: The intentional distortion of reality
TERRORISM: The unlawful use of violence or intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
EXTORTION: the practice of obtaining personal gain through force or threats.
SUBVERSION: the undermining of the power and authority of an established system or institution
ABUSE OF POWER: A misuse of power by the holder of a position of authority to oppress or induce persons in an inferior position.
TREASON: the crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.
If you enjoyed this please SHARE it with your friends.
LINKS:
1. Covid Exosome Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1Im7jsW9_Y
2. Covid Research Paper:
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
3. CDC Provisional Data:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
4. Dr. Ryan declaring Suspected will be listed as Confirmed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5IBUIqS58U&;feature=emb_logo
5. Eisenhower's Farewell Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C4d7rUcekE
6. Kennedy Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhZk8ronces&;feature=emb_title
7. Robert Welch Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lecAy-3Qtxk
8. The Money Masters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDlnM481Gcg
9. The American Dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNRoTdotLuY
10. Hidden Secret of Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
11. The Will of Cecil Rhodes
https://info.publicintelligence.net/RhodesLastWill.pdf
12. Paul Warburg on the Federal Reserve System
https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/files/docs/publications/books/frsorigin1930/frsorigin_warburg_1930v1.pdf
13. General Butler's War is a Racket Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3_EXqJ8f-0
14. Power Consolidation
https://www.tni.org/files/a_corporate_world-2013-698px.png
15. The 6 Media Masters
https://www.webfx.com/blog/internet/the-6-companies-that-own-almost-all-media-infographic/
16. 200 Prepping Items
https://www.silvercoins.com/preppers-survival-checklist
17. Free General homesteading
http://files.diydharma.org/other/John_Seymour-The_Complete_Book_of_Self_Sufficiency.pdf
18. 100+ Skill Manuals
https://www.reddit.com/r/Survival/comments/732c79/ive_collected_a_bunch_of_free_survival_pdf_links/
19. Daily Motion
https://www.dailymotion.com
20. D-Tube
https://d.tube/
21. PLANdemic
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tug67
22. FaceBook Alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tvk59-GE2pc
23. SearX for Developers
https://searx.me/
24. SearX ready to go
https://searx.ninja/
25. JBS Activisim
https://www.jbs.org/federal-legislative-alerts/
26. JBS Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJohnBirchSociety
27. Anatomy of a Troll
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/360/774/f95.jpg
28. Corp Data
https://www.wsj.com/market-data
29. Bill Template
http://www.nationalmodelcongress.org/uploads/2/6/7/3/26736439/nmc_bill_writing_guide.pdf
30. Reform Bills
https://www.energy-economy.org/LibertyAlliance/Pages/bills.html
31. The Lightfoot Militia
http://lightfootmilitia.com/unit-locator-map.html
32. Declaration of Independence
https://youtu.be/HhDpoMchSrE
Link To Part 2 (Still over on YT) : https://youtu.be/E9JYt7At75g
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