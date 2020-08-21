PLANDEMIC INDOCTORNATION (Part2) Looks at illegal use of “patents” used for COVID 19 and how they were used for corporate gain

Highly recommended movie....In this part, the film looks a how the World Health Organization is complicit in the whole plandemic control of the world population by allowing Bill Gates and his friend the “Director General” to create a program that will ultimately achieve the goal of DE POPULATION.All this is going on when there is already a cure for COVID 19 and all other infections through the use of Chlorine dioxide. Go to this link (below) to find the covered up and media censorship through their lies to rubbish the 13 years of work done by Andreas Kalcker Jim Humble and Mark Grenon.They have developed researched and tested create with millions of people with no case of a single death attributed to its use. The covered up and easy cure is already used in hospitals for purifying blood bags, in our minicipal water supply as well as bottled water we drink. The reason for this is THAT IT IS SAFE and will selectively kill bad bacteria, viruses and pathogens in the right dosage.