Andreas Kalcker talks about about Chlorine Dioxide breakthrough after Trump says use bleach

Bolivia has now authorized doctors to administer CHLORINE DIOXIDE following a study proving its safety and effectiveness at universityFor several years since reversing my own terminal cancer diagnoses, I have been researching scientific data published on “pubmed” which is the site for factual published scientific studies on all kinds of information that is medically related.There are numerous studies done on the use of chlorine dioxide for disinfecting purposes. Since 1998 is mandatory that all blood bags for transfusion are purified with chlorine dioxide before transmission to another patient. The most common use of chlorine dioxide is to kill viruses and pathogens in the food chain. For about 10 years, 4 European countries only use chlorine dioxide in the municipal water to replace chlorine, as it has been scientifically proven to be more effective and less toxic than chlorineA scientific paper was published in 2010 with 65 people in human trials. This caused no problems to the 65 subjects who drank the product. And it killed all viruses in doses of 5ppm including coronavirusSo when taken orally Chlorine dioxide kills “ALL VIRUSES” this includes the Coronovirus!This study below was funded by Taiko Pharmaceuticals who wanted a safer approach to clean water as an alternative to “Chlorine” the study concluded “A human study was conducted and there was no toxic signs observed after oral intake of tap water containing 5 ppm of ClO2 (chlorine dioxide) for 12 weeks”. “Both the ClO2 solution and the low concentration of ClO2 gas which can be used effectively and safely will become an effective measure to prevent not only the current influenza infection but also the new emerging influenza viruses”. This study was done in 2010!Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.Another separate independent double blind peer reviewed study Concluded….” We have shown that ClO2 denatures (abolishes the functions of) the HA and NA proteins on the envelope of the influenza virus (Table 5T5). As these proteins are indispensable for the infectivity of this virus, the fact that they were denatured by ClO2 could explain why infectivity of the virus decreased after treatment with ClO2”.Bolivia has now authorized doctors to administer CHLORINE DIOXIDE following a study proving its safety and effectiveness at university