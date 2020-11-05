© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada Flooded with Communist Chinese Test Profiteering!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • November 05, 2020
Canada Flooded with Communist Chinese Test Profiteering! Includes disposable face masks from Wuhan! In reality they are petrie dishes and may carry COVID to Canadian seniors! Also bogus Communist Chinese COVID masks, respirators, thermo readers, much more! November 2020 target is Canada's "useless eater" seniors! De-population and eugenics in full swing in Alberta, Canada. ChiCom profiteering while raising hysteria levels to culminate with "Mark of the Beast" vaccine acceptance! Communist China profiting from Canada's economic and demographic destruction! "Weaponized medicine" unrestrained in Canada! Canada has more swamp than mountains! Following this video, go to https://www.brighteon.com/532bd7b0-2d5e-4d9f-91b6-60dadc9ee6a2 to see ChiCom face masks at same seniors facility!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.