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Trudeau Depopulating Canadian Seniors...
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151 views • July 18, 2020
Trudeau Depopulating Canadian Seniors... Marxist Justin Trudeau repeats his dark loyalties to China while depopulating Canadian seniors. Of all the places in the world to purchase COVID-19 face masks, Trudeau buys them from Communist China! Then in the depopulating eugenics globalist Soros agenda, they are distributed to Canadian retirement homes. In Canada, the Marxist agenda of eliminating the "useless eaters" goes forward...
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