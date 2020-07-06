© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Little rant about current issues
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • July 06, 2020
Just a little rant on things going on in the world.
Not many will listen or finish the video but had to make sure it was up.
Video is also here https://www.brighteon.com/c82bb991-2c58-4c0f-a88d-972588202018
Texas Governor mask order: https://open.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/EO-GA-29-use-of-face-coverings-during-COVID-19-IMAGE-07-02-2020.pdf
Government Code: https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/GV/htm/GV.418.htm#:~:text=(a)%20The%20governor%20by%20executive,threat%20of%20disaster%20is%20imminent.&text=(c)%20A%20state%20of%20disaster,unless%20renewed%20by%20the%20governor.
Not many will listen or finish the video but had to make sure it was up.
Video is also here https://www.brighteon.com/c82bb991-2c58-4c0f-a88d-972588202018
Texas Governor mask order: https://open.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/EO-GA-29-use-of-face-coverings-during-COVID-19-IMAGE-07-02-2020.pdf
Government Code: https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/GV/htm/GV.418.htm#:~:text=(a)%20The%20governor%20by%20executive,threat%20of%20disaster%20is%20imminent.&text=(c)%20A%20state%20of%20disaster,unless%20renewed%20by%20the%20governor.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.