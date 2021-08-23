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ΤΟ YOUTUBE ΚΑΙ ΤΟ GOOGLE ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΦΙΕΔΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΒΛΑΣΦΗΜΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΜΙΣΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΑΝΑΣΤΗΜΕΝΟ ΘΕΑΝΘΡΩΠΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΜΙΑ ΑΓΙΑ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ (ΜΕ ΤΕΚΜΗΡΙΑ). ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ.
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41 views • August 23, 2021
ΤΟ YOUTUBE ΚΑΙ ΤΟ GOOGLE ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΦΙΕΔΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΒΛΑΣΦΗΜΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΜΙΣΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΑΝΑΣΤΗΜΕΝΟ ΘΕΑΝΘΡΩΠΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΜΙΑ ΑΓΙΑ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ (ΜΕ ΤΕΚΜΗΡΙΑ) https://ugetube.com/watch/bMAsX46AjDqxzKn , https://rumble.com/vll849--youtube-google-.html , ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ.
Η ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΜΕΝΟΥ ΠΑΣΧΟΝΤΑ ΑΜΑΡΤΩΛΟΥ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ, ΟΧΙ ΤΟΥ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΟΥ ΟΙΚΟΥΜΕΝΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΝΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑΣΤΗ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΗ, ΠΟΥ ΒΛΑΣΦΗΜΑ ΤΟ ΑΓΙΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ https://www.brighteon.com/e536cbb5-5a47-47c2-9aa1-adb8f838079c , https://ugetube.com/watch/XhRNWjq77KK3DZf , https://rumble.com/vlf9np-35984293.html .
Η ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΜΕΝΟΥ ΠΑΣΧΟΝΤΑ ΑΜΑΡΤΩΛΟΥ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ, ΟΧΙ ΤΟΥ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΟΥ ΟΙΚΟΥΜΕΝΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΝΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑΣΤΗ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΗ, ΠΟΥ ΒΛΑΣΦΗΜΑ ΤΟ ΑΓΙΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ https://www.brighteon.com/e536cbb5-5a47-47c2-9aa1-adb8f838079c , https://ugetube.com/watch/XhRNWjq77KK3DZf , https://rumble.com/vlf9np-35984293.html .
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