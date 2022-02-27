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PSEC - 2022 - Decentralize All Of The Things | 432hz [hd 720p]
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1 view • February 27, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Decentralize All Of The Things" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton and TLBtalk CEO Roger Landry discuss the importance of migrating the internet to full decentralization, in order to ensure freedom for as long as the internet exists.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: Digital Droo, VisciousAloisius, Misc
Hashtags: #decentralized #blockchain #distributed #immutable #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: decentralized blockchain distributed immutable freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: decentralized, blockchain, distributed, immutable, freedom
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztVyePy7btqL/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344507132682178578?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Decentralize-All-Of-The-Things---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvz80r-psec-2022-decentralize-all-of-the-things-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/chKR8qV
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7c25952-96ca-4c14-a0f6-589881708223
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/myLDtWKVvbiVAn5
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=4c7b3990d17c0ab1c14d871c4ada777598add845e0a58c4be965eb8018622e17&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75315_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: Digital Droo, VisciousAloisius, Misc
Hashtags: #decentralized #blockchain #distributed #immutable #freedom
Metatags Space Separated: decentralized blockchain distributed immutable freedom
Metatags Comma Separated: decentralized, blockchain, distributed, immutable, freedom
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztVyePy7btqL/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344507132682178578?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Decentralize-All-Of-The-Things---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvz80r-psec-2022-decentralize-all-of-the-things-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/chKR8qV
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7c25952-96ca-4c14-a0f6-589881708223
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/myLDtWKVvbiVAn5
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=4c7b3990d17c0ab1c14d871c4ada777598add845e0a58c4be965eb8018622e17&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75315_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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