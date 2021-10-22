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[2021] How Liberty Dies - The Politics of Star Wars | Documentary | 440hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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"So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause." So goes the infamous line from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the culmination of a long, complicated, and very controversial political story built up throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy. In their day, the prequel films, and especially their politics, were the subject of much ridicule and criticism. However, as more time has passed and the prequels become more and more relevant, the time has come to take a look at the politics and themes of these films and their accompanying show, The Clone Wars. Indeed, the time has come to ask the fateful question: how does liberty die?

A documentary by: Arken The Amerikan

0:00 Intro
2:37 Part I: A Republic in Decay
16:26 Part II: A Galaxy Divided
30:01 Part III: The Beginning of the End
52:02 Part IV: Twilight of the Republic
1:09:53 Conclusion: How Liberty Dies
1:15:43 Outro & Credits

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArkenElAmerikan
Discord: https://discord.gg/Hbt3EYk

Hashtags: #VideoEssay #StarWars #Prequels #Politics
Metatags Space Separated: VideoEssay StarWars Prequels Politics
Metatags Comma Separated: VideoEssay, StarWars, Prequels, Politics


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On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSqjRgh2ZY
Original On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnayK0Xt1oLK/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/-2021--How-Liberty-Dies---The-Politics-of-Star-Wars---Documentary---440hz-%28hd-720p%29:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo2d81-2021-how-liberty-dies-the-politics-of-star-wars-documentary-440hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Q5WxpZF
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7ba6a75-9e2f-4851-82e6-b29466ee53bb
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/D9yvp7GvscEPZiZ
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2a91ef12db02b0c66e959b7dd7e0a338a152c06cdd94b120ff118dbd8d551366&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
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UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
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Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
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Keywords
politicsstarwarsvideoessayprequels
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