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[2021] How Liberty Dies - The Politics of Star Wars | Documentary | 440hz [hd 720p]
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"So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause." So goes the infamous line from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the culmination of a long, complicated, and very controversial political story built up throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy. In their day, the prequel films, and especially their politics, were the subject of much ridicule and criticism. However, as more time has passed and the prequels become more and more relevant, the time has come to take a look at the politics and themes of these films and their accompanying show, The Clone Wars. Indeed, the time has come to ask the fateful question: how does liberty die?
A documentary by: Arken The Amerikan
0:00 Intro
2:37 Part I: A Republic in Decay
16:26 Part II: A Galaxy Divided
30:01 Part III: The Beginning of the End
52:02 Part IV: Twilight of the Republic
1:09:53 Conclusion: How Liberty Dies
1:15:43 Outro & Credits
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArkenElAmerikan
Discord: https://discord.gg/Hbt3EYk
Hashtags: #VideoEssay #StarWars #Prequels #Politics
Metatags Space Separated: VideoEssay StarWars Prequels Politics
Metatags Comma Separated: VideoEssay, StarWars, Prequels, Politics
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSqjRgh2ZY
Original On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnayK0Xt1oLK/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/-2021--How-Liberty-Dies---The-Politics-of-Star-Wars---Documentary---440hz-%28hd-720p%29:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo2d81-2021-how-liberty-dies-the-politics-of-star-wars-documentary-440hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Q5WxpZF
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7ba6a75-9e2f-4851-82e6-b29466ee53bb
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/D9yvp7GvscEPZiZ
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
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A documentary by: Arken The Amerikan
0:00 Intro
2:37 Part I: A Republic in Decay
16:26 Part II: A Galaxy Divided
30:01 Part III: The Beginning of the End
52:02 Part IV: Twilight of the Republic
1:09:53 Conclusion: How Liberty Dies
1:15:43 Outro & Credits
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArkenElAmerikan
Discord: https://discord.gg/Hbt3EYk
Hashtags: #VideoEssay #StarWars #Prequels #Politics
Metatags Space Separated: VideoEssay StarWars Prequels Politics
Metatags Comma Separated: VideoEssay, StarWars, Prequels, Politics
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSqjRgh2ZY
Original On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnayK0Xt1oLK/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/-2021--How-Liberty-Dies---The-Politics-of-Star-Wars---Documentary---440hz-%28hd-720p%29:7?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo2d81-2021-how-liberty-dies-the-politics-of-star-wars-documentary-440hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Q5WxpZF
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7ba6a75-9e2f-4851-82e6-b29466ee53bb
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/D9yvp7GvscEPZiZ
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2a91ef12db02b0c66e959b7dd7e0a338a152c06cdd94b120ff118dbd8d551366&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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