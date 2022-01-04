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THE TRUTH IS - ALL OF THE HOSPITALISED ARE DOUBLE JABBED! ALL NOW RELEASING THE GOF CHEMICAL BIO-WEAPON SPIKES IT WAS DESIGNED TO ENDUCE!,ITS ADE ADVERSE AFFECTS, NOT AN ILLNESS ITS SIDE EFFECTS!
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171 views • January 04, 2022
HOW LONG CAN YOU PRETEND TIS IS NOT HAPPENING! - WAKEY WAKEY! RISE AND SHINE! - https://www.brighteon.com/7765cfb3-1445-426c-a283-29151350c2a0
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE NAZIS!- Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
UK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHES THE SHOCKING TRUTH ON DEATHS ADVERSE EFFECTS ONLY 1% MIND THEY HID THE REAL DEATH COUNT! - THATS COMING TOO! - https://www.brighteon.com/31b8abb3-74a0-4f53-80bf-2b295a887c63
Warnlng! They Are Putting It in Everything! Watch What You Eat! - https://www.brighteon.com/4f338c8b-953f-4b63-ba65-9863a6d8e4f0
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE NAZIS!- Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
UK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHES THE SHOCKING TRUTH ON DEATHS ADVERSE EFFECTS ONLY 1% MIND THEY HID THE REAL DEATH COUNT! - THATS COMING TOO! - https://www.brighteon.com/31b8abb3-74a0-4f53-80bf-2b295a887c63
Warnlng! They Are Putting It in Everything! Watch What You Eat! - https://www.brighteon.com/4f338c8b-953f-4b63-ba65-9863a6d8e4f0
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