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Church Under Marxist Seige!
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168 views • December 31, 2020
Church Under Marxist Seige! The highly popular Church On The Vine in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is now seriously threatened by Alberta's Marxist COVID enforcement. Popular North American Christian speaker Kevin Zadai is a regular here and on Sid Roth's "It's Supernatural" TV show. Canada's Church On The Vine broadcasts an impassioned plea to all churches in Canada! As Dr. Hodgkinson of Edmonton's Misericordia Hospital warns, COVID has been weaponized for political agendas! Listen to the full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/4645441e-5ca0-4a6a-b427-2cc4a903db0d
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