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Tea Time - E35 - The Psychology of Totalitarianism With Mattias Desmet | 440hz [hd 1080p]
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102 views • June 09, 2022
Original Description: "Why is transhumanism the ‘most destructive ideology that has ever existed in history’? How can the ‘hypnotized’ be reached with truth? What is ‘Mass Formation’? Is there any hope for humanity? Tune in to today’s “Tea Time” for answers to these questions and more with guest Mattias Desmet."
Hashtags: #totalitarianism #communitarianism #transhumanism #greatreset #solutions
Metatags Space Separated: totalitarianism communitarianism transhumanism greatreset solutions
Metatags Comma Separated: totalitarianism, communitarianism, transhumanism, greatreset, solutions
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On Tea Time Website: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time/MSp5QueZpC
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RCuUYug001DM/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tea-Time---E35---The-Psychology-of-Totalitarianism-With-Mattias-Desmet---440hz--hd-1080p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v17smyu-tea-time-e35-the-psychology-of-totalitarianism-with-mattias-desmet-440hz-hd.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/OhHqGef
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c74f0a7a-5613-4f01-928f-04d6351e228d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8WJuFxHUGIiw42P
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=52d8ce33ddb8b042aa0a9edb0d64bff2a87f1f1e2494b9b8fd317278b908b9f3&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
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Hashtags: #totalitarianism #communitarianism #transhumanism #greatreset #solutions
Metatags Space Separated: totalitarianism communitarianism transhumanism greatreset solutions
Metatags Comma Separated: totalitarianism, communitarianism, transhumanism, greatreset, solutions
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On Tea Time Website: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time/MSp5QueZpC
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RCuUYug001DM/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tea-Time---E35---The-Psychology-of-Totalitarianism-With-Mattias-Desmet---440hz--hd-1080p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v17smyu-tea-time-e35-the-psychology-of-totalitarianism-with-mattias-desmet-440hz-hd.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/OhHqGef
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c74f0a7a-5613-4f01-928f-04d6351e228d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8WJuFxHUGIiw42P
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=52d8ce33ddb8b042aa0a9edb0d64bff2a87f1f1e2494b9b8fd317278b908b9f3&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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