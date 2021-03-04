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Coming Soon_ Climate Lockdowns
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660 views • March 04, 2021
Stay home to save the planet!
But wait the earth is greener today than it was 20 years ago according to my research. https://www.brighteon.com/1f04b90a-3633-4b01-939d-0a49933c6143
This means the climate is changing for the better through CO2 fertilization as we speak. Most of us think that carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas is a huge problem, but it simply is not. Sadly climate alarmists either believe their own narrative or are simply lying to achieve their own hidden agendas
Control of the pseudo science narrative by science denier technocrats to increase their personal fortunes and bring about their totalitarian agenda is all lockdowns are about.
But wait the earth is greener today than it was 20 years ago according to my research. https://www.brighteon.com/1f04b90a-3633-4b01-939d-0a49933c6143
This means the climate is changing for the better through CO2 fertilization as we speak. Most of us think that carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas is a huge problem, but it simply is not. Sadly climate alarmists either believe their own narrative or are simply lying to achieve their own hidden agendas
Control of the pseudo science narrative by science denier technocrats to increase their personal fortunes and bring about their totalitarian agenda is all lockdowns are about.
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