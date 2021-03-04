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World is a Greener Place Today than it was 20 years Ago. NASA
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52 views • March 04, 2021
Earth Greened 10% And Sahara Shrunk 700,00 Sq Kms This Century Says NASA Vegetation Index Data
Its started already pseudo science mouthpiece 'The Guardian' headline proclaims: 'Global Lockdown' Every Two Years To Meet Paris CO2 Goals
https://yournews.com/2021/03/04/2047656/guardian-promotes-global-lockdown-every-two-years-to-combat-climate/
Sources:
https://greatgameindia.com/earth-greened-sahara-shrinked-nasa/
https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/28/our-greening-planet-german-science-magazine-satellite-imagery-proves-worlds-vegetation-expanding-since-decades/
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.14950
Its started already pseudo science mouthpiece 'The Guardian' headline proclaims: 'Global Lockdown' Every Two Years To Meet Paris CO2 Goals
https://yournews.com/2021/03/04/2047656/guardian-promotes-global-lockdown-every-two-years-to-combat-climate/
Sources:
https://greatgameindia.com/earth-greened-sahara-shrinked-nasa/
https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/28/our-greening-planet-german-science-magazine-satellite-imagery-proves-worlds-vegetation-expanding-since-decades/
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.14950
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