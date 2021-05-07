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BANNED - Tucker Carlson Tonight 2021-05-05 [hd 480p]
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101 views • May 07, 2021
May 5th, 2021 -- Tucker Carlson questions the safety of the covid jab. As we already know, anything questioning the safety is removed from main stream platforms as it is consider as a "violation of the hate speech policy". This video has been no exception.
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdcxyw5LIsWS/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237469540605513728?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/BANNED---Tucker-Carlson-Tonight-2021-05-05--hd-480p-:b?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vgoc97-banned-tucker-carlson-tonight-2021-05-05-hd-480p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/2rfvMbc?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7155fe8-8a19-4e2d-b0ed-0acb9eb44b8b
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/banned-tucker-carlson-tonight-2021-05-05-hd-480p_zJ5YrGszJVnrNiW.html
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdcxyw5LIsWS/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237469540605513728?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/BANNED---Tucker-Carlson-Tonight-2021-05-05--hd-480p-:b?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vgoc97-banned-tucker-carlson-tonight-2021-05-05-hd-480p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/2rfvMbc?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c7155fe8-8a19-4e2d-b0ed-0acb9eb44b8b
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/banned-tucker-carlson-tonight-2021-05-05-hd-480p_zJ5YrGszJVnrNiW.html
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