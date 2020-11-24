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BOMBSHELL VOTER FRAUD REVEALED!!! Lin Wood Exposes Voter Fraud and Shares How Kyle Rittenhouse...
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76 views • November 24, 2020
BOMBSHELL VOTER FRAUD REVEALED!!! Lin Wood Exposes Voter Fraud and Shares How Kyle Rittenhouse... Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/c7018470-0c12-4c6a-ba62-de157f11c2ad Attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are exposing the election fraud and Lin Wood shares the facts about the Canadian-made DOMINION vote-counting machines and the Venezuelan-made SMARTMATIC vote-counting software as well as how he helped get Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail. Published on Nov 21, 2020
#KyleRittenhouse #LinWood #SidneyPowell
See All of the Documented Voter Fraud (Videos, Signed Affidavits, etc.)
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O...
Get All of the FACTS Related to the "Global Reset"
https://timetofreeamerica.com/#Reset-...
Get All of the Facts Related to the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
#KyleRittenhouse #LinWood #SidneyPowell
See All of the Documented Voter Fraud (Videos, Signed Affidavits, etc.)
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O...
Get All of the FACTS Related to the "Global Reset"
https://timetofreeamerica.com/#Reset-...
Get All of the Facts Related to the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
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