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BOOM! You've Been Served! How One Mother Removed an Entire School District's Restrictions
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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191 views • February 04, 2022
See links below to apply this notable strategy for ending tyranny in your school districts.

https://youtu.be/f-_C83OF-H8 A single mother employed this strategy and it worked big time. Every public official has a surety bond. This mother got a hold of the bond and filed a claim against the the superintendent of the school. Because she listed all of the illegal activities in the claim they couldn't fight back against it. All state and federal funding stopped until the claim was resolved. In her claim she listed all the laws being broken by pushing their restrictions and because of this the school had to lift the mandates and she effectively freed her school district. This might be a game changer. Bond letter request here: https://bondsforthewin.com/bond-request-letter-examples/ Sauce: https://bondingsolutions.com/understanding-the-surety-bonds-claims-process/ Success stories: https://bondsforthewin.com/2022/01/19/elementor-2353/ https://t.me/realKarliBonne/69740 https://youtu.be/3KdwaSIOFpE

ESSA Funding Captures School Districts
Schools are masking our children because they are being paid to do so! This parent followed the $$. Informed parent has done her research and puts the school board on notice. The video may be blocked on YouTube until you watch in unrestricted mode.
https://youtu.be/vm9pIypet0M


This is a selection from https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-19-following-the-money/
Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’. This is IMPERATIVE information for parents trying to influence school boards and free local hospitals from imposed protocols! Alternate link: https://www.brighteon.com/919de74d-7d81-4331-a1c7-0e6dc3a3be23
TennesseeLibertyGroup
TheAdamGroup.net. Page 33 of NIH Protocol
Keywords
essasuretybondschooldistrictsschoolboardpresentationschoolmandates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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