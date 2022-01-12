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A.J. DePriest Exposes HUGE Funding Schemes Locking Schools & Hospitals into Covid Agenda
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104 views • January 12, 2022
This is a selection from https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-19-following-the-money/
Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’. This is IMPERATIVE information for parents trying to influence school boards and free local hospitals from imposed protocols!
TennesseeLibertyGroup
TheAdamGroup.net. Page 33 of NIH Protocol
Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’. This is IMPERATIVE information for parents trying to influence school boards and free local hospitals from imposed protocols!
TennesseeLibertyGroup
TheAdamGroup.net. Page 33 of NIH Protocol
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