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S.O.S. The Cult of "COVID" Is Here
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311 views • October 16, 2021
S.O.S. The Cult of "COVID" Is Here
(KJV)
HEBREWS 4:12
For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
(KJV)
MATTHEW 5:18
18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
-
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=946KN5AUBUX7
- The New World was officially ushered in, in Sydney, NSW, Australia, on Friday 9/7/2021, after Victoria, Australia, had shown the world how to lockdown a state, a year before, starting in May 2020, now it records a 250+ days of lockdown… the highest lockdown record worldwide, in October 2021.
https://www.brighteon.com/6d77c968-7b40-4514-8690-1f987e4cf594
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=8R6N3RXA6K8B
24:20 minutes -
Greg Hunt - AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL MINISTER FOR HEALTH -
HIS ENTIRE FAMILY IS INVESTED IN THE GRAPHENE AND VACCINE INDUSTRY.
HERE ARE THE FIVE BROTHERS INVOLVEMENT IN THEIR OWN RIGHT
Greg Hunt, Peter Hunt, John Hunt, Robert Hunt, and Steven Hunt
… We have Federal Minister, Professors, International Psychedelic Therapists , Graphene Manufacturers and primary suppliers of the worlds Graphene Oxide.
Of note would be both Graphene Oxide and Psilocybin BOTH ATTACK the Pineal Gland, waking up yet folks??
This wealthy elite family have their hands all over this current deployment of the Graphene laced “vaccines”.
Time to start worrying??
32:25 minutes -
BOMBSHELL Rockefeller University PATENT No. US10786570B2.
Filed 30/7/2018
Granted 29/9/2020
Inventors: Jeffrey Friedman and Sarah Stanely, and the Rockefeller University Ferritin
“Ferritin nanoparticle compositions and methods to modulate cell activity”
AKA - REMOTE, WIRELESS ACTIVATION OF IRON OXIDE / AKA GRAPHE OXIDE (G.O) VIA RADIO FREQUENCY MAGNETIC FIELD EXCITATION
Here is CLEAR EVIDENCE of Graphene Oxide, Luciferase Reporter, HEK-293T Cells, activation via Radio Frequency kHz, intradermally administered mDNA “vaccines”…
PATENT LINK:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en?q=NanoParticle+compositons+and+methods+to+modulate+cell+activity&;;oq=NanoParticle+compositons+and+methods+to+modulate+cell+activity
39:01 minutes -
Christine Massey’s extraordinary, irrefutable evidence, via the Freedom of Information Act (F.O.I) of the ENTIRE WORLD’S INABILITY to prove “SARS-Cov2” / “COVID-19” existence, ANYWHERE, EVER...
“FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (116 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
Would a sane person mix a patient sample (containing various sources of genetic material and never proven to contain any alleged “virus”) with transfected monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum and toxic drugs, then claim that the resulting concoction is “SARS-COV-2 isolate” and ship it off internationally for use in critical research (including vaccine and test development)?
Because that’s the sort of fraudulent monkey business that’s being passed off as “virus isolation” by research teams around the world.”
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
49:53 minutes -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful outro drone footage of God’s Majestic, Glorious, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TX2lZOXjds
(Worship JESUS - not his Creation)
ROMANS 1:25 KJV
JESUS is LORD
Jesus loves you
(KJV)
HEBREWS 4:12
For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
(KJV)
MATTHEW 5:18
18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
-
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=946KN5AUBUX7
- The New World was officially ushered in, in Sydney, NSW, Australia, on Friday 9/7/2021, after Victoria, Australia, had shown the world how to lockdown a state, a year before, starting in May 2020, now it records a 250+ days of lockdown… the highest lockdown record worldwide, in October 2021.
https://www.brighteon.com/6d77c968-7b40-4514-8690-1f987e4cf594
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=8R6N3RXA6K8B
24:20 minutes -
Greg Hunt - AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL MINISTER FOR HEALTH -
HIS ENTIRE FAMILY IS INVESTED IN THE GRAPHENE AND VACCINE INDUSTRY.
HERE ARE THE FIVE BROTHERS INVOLVEMENT IN THEIR OWN RIGHT
Greg Hunt, Peter Hunt, John Hunt, Robert Hunt, and Steven Hunt
… We have Federal Minister, Professors, International Psychedelic Therapists , Graphene Manufacturers and primary suppliers of the worlds Graphene Oxide.
Of note would be both Graphene Oxide and Psilocybin BOTH ATTACK the Pineal Gland, waking up yet folks??
This wealthy elite family have their hands all over this current deployment of the Graphene laced “vaccines”.
Time to start worrying??
32:25 minutes -
BOMBSHELL Rockefeller University PATENT No. US10786570B2.
Filed 30/7/2018
Granted 29/9/2020
Inventors: Jeffrey Friedman and Sarah Stanely, and the Rockefeller University Ferritin
“Ferritin nanoparticle compositions and methods to modulate cell activity”
AKA - REMOTE, WIRELESS ACTIVATION OF IRON OXIDE / AKA GRAPHE OXIDE (G.O) VIA RADIO FREQUENCY MAGNETIC FIELD EXCITATION
Here is CLEAR EVIDENCE of Graphene Oxide, Luciferase Reporter, HEK-293T Cells, activation via Radio Frequency kHz, intradermally administered mDNA “vaccines”…
PATENT LINK:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en?q=NanoParticle+compositons+and+methods+to+modulate+cell+activity&;;oq=NanoParticle+compositons+and+methods+to+modulate+cell+activity
39:01 minutes -
Christine Massey’s extraordinary, irrefutable evidence, via the Freedom of Information Act (F.O.I) of the ENTIRE WORLD’S INABILITY to prove “SARS-Cov2” / “COVID-19” existence, ANYWHERE, EVER...
“FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (116 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
Would a sane person mix a patient sample (containing various sources of genetic material and never proven to contain any alleged “virus”) with transfected monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum and toxic drugs, then claim that the resulting concoction is “SARS-COV-2 isolate” and ship it off internationally for use in critical research (including vaccine and test development)?
Because that’s the sort of fraudulent monkey business that’s being passed off as “virus isolation” by research teams around the world.”
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
49:53 minutes -
Thank you so much to PRIMAL EARTH SOUNDS
for the beautiful outro drone footage of God’s Majestic, Glorious, Wonderful Creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TX2lZOXjds
(Worship JESUS - not his Creation)
ROMANS 1:25 KJV
JESUS is LORD
Jesus loves you
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