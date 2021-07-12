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"TODAY IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER"
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125 views • July 12, 2021
The TRUTH = "COVID-19" is a HOAX
The "Test"
The "Vaccine"
will effect EVERYONE, all 7 BILLION people on the face of the earth, physically, and spiritually, who CHOOSE to take this poisonous witches brew
The Graphene Oxide in this "COVID-19" "Vaccine" will join our bodies to the Internet, and make us fully controlled.
JUST SAY NO to the "COVID-19" "test" and "vaccine" / AKA DNA altering medical device at ALL costs.
Please ask JESUS to help you and give you strength to say no
JESUS does not authorise this wicked lie,
but Canberra / Australia, and ALL nations do
JESUS would NOT take this "test" or "vaccine", OR wear a mask
We all need to be in a personal relationship with JESUS to withstand this war for our soul, and this hardship ahead -
our souls and our eternity are at stake -
Please seek your Maker now - his Name is JESUS
Jesus loves you
Please endure until the end -
(KJV)
JOHN 14:6
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
(KJV)
2 PETER 3:9
9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
(KJV)
PSALM 31:24
24 Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.
The "Test"
The "Vaccine"
will effect EVERYONE, all 7 BILLION people on the face of the earth, physically, and spiritually, who CHOOSE to take this poisonous witches brew
The Graphene Oxide in this "COVID-19" "Vaccine" will join our bodies to the Internet, and make us fully controlled.
JUST SAY NO to the "COVID-19" "test" and "vaccine" / AKA DNA altering medical device at ALL costs.
Please ask JESUS to help you and give you strength to say no
JESUS does not authorise this wicked lie,
but Canberra / Australia, and ALL nations do
JESUS would NOT take this "test" or "vaccine", OR wear a mask
We all need to be in a personal relationship with JESUS to withstand this war for our soul, and this hardship ahead -
our souls and our eternity are at stake -
Please seek your Maker now - his Name is JESUS
Jesus loves you
Please endure until the end -
(KJV)
JOHN 14:6
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
(KJV)
2 PETER 3:9
9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
(KJV)
PSALM 31:24
24 Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.
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