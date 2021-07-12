"TODAY IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER"

The TRUTH = "COVID-19" is a HOAX



The "Test"

The "Vaccine"

will effect EVERYONE, all 7 BILLION people on the face of the earth, physically, and spiritually, who CHOOSE to take this poisonous witches brew

The Graphene Oxide in this "COVID-19" "Vaccine" will join our bodies to the Internet, and make us fully controlled.

JUST SAY NO to the "COVID-19" "test" and "vaccine" / AKA DNA altering medical device at ALL costs.

Please ask JESUS to help you and give you strength to say no



JESUS does not authorise this wicked lie,

but Canberra / Australia, and ALL nations do

JESUS would NOT take this "test" or "vaccine", OR wear a mask



We all need to be in a personal relationship with JESUS to withstand this war for our soul, and this hardship ahead -

our souls and our eternity are at stake -

Please seek your Maker now - his Name is JESUS

Jesus loves you

Please endure until the end -



(KJV)

JOHN 14:6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.



(KJV)

2 PETER 3:9

9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.



(KJV)

PSALM 31:24

24 Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.