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-=📡🅻🅸🆅🅴📡=- 📺 ℕ𝔸𝕋𝕆 𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕚𝕥: 𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕖𝕨𝕤' 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝕊𝕫𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕤 𝕗𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝕃𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕒𝕪 𝟚 (TruNews Streamcast)
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42 views • December 04, 2019
TruNews' Edward Szall Reports from NATO Summit in London
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2lwPgamrI0
https://www.brighteon.com/c691838c-3ea9-47ab-9773-ddfbdaddfcd8
Today on TruNews, co-host Edward Szall provides continued live coverage from London, England, the site of the 70th anniversary NATO Summit. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss the updates from the UK, including the clash between President Macron of France and President Trump. The trio also analyze the attempts by NATO leaders to make an enemy out of China. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate: 12/2/19
#TruNews #EdwardSzall #London #NATOSummit #Trump
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-2
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-2
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Edward Szall, live coverage, London, England, 70th anniversary, NATO Summit, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, updates from the UK, clash, President Macron, France, President Trump, United States, USA, America, NATO leaders, enemy of China, New World Order, Globalism, 666, Beast System, Social Credit, Mark of the Beast, 5G, 6G, 7G, Martial Law, Eugenics, Depopulation, Alex Jones, Infowars, Prison Planet, Paul Joseph Watson, Endgame, 911, Inside Job, Zion, Zionist, Zionists, Jew, Jews, Israel, Ashkenazi
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2lwPgamrI0
https://www.brighteon.com/c691838c-3ea9-47ab-9773-ddfbdaddfcd8
Today on TruNews, co-host Edward Szall provides continued live coverage from London, England, the site of the 70th anniversary NATO Summit. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss the updates from the UK, including the clash between President Macron of France and President Trump. The trio also analyze the attempts by NATO leaders to make an enemy out of China. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate: 12/2/19
#TruNews #EdwardSzall #London #NATOSummit #Trump
Download and play trunews episodes at http://trnws.cloud
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-2
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2-2
Mirror 1: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Mirror 2: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2/trunews-2019-12-03-nato-summit-trunews-edward-szall-reports-from-london-day-2_archive.torrent
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Edward Szall, live coverage, London, England, 70th anniversary, NATO Summit, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, updates from the UK, clash, President Macron, France, President Trump, United States, USA, America, NATO leaders, enemy of China, New World Order, Globalism, 666, Beast System, Social Credit, Mark of the Beast, 5G, 6G, 7G, Martial Law, Eugenics, Depopulation, Alex Jones, Infowars, Prison Planet, Paul Joseph Watson, Endgame, 911, Inside Job, Zion, Zionist, Zionists, Jew, Jews, Israel, Ashkenazi
YouTube Channel: http://trnws.net
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
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