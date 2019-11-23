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ALEC exposed The backroom where laws are born
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11 views • November 23, 2019
This is a glimpse into the world of the American Legislative Exchange Council, all ran by banned foreign BAR agents, a corporate-funded charity that pays for lawmaker trips to resorts where they leave with ready-to-pass bills. Neither ALEC nor the Georgia legislature would show us where the money comes from, or who it goes to: https://on.11alive.com/2tMIncz
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This is an important Video for the awakening: Video: https://www.brighteon.com/8f02b6ed-b785-499c-bddc-229178b753be
Accompanying web page: http://www.internallydisplacedpeople.org/joomla30/index.php/start-here
United States of ALEC: A Follow-Up
30,285 views
•Jun 21, 2013
383
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Moyers & Company
47.5K subscribers
Moyers & Company follows up on a breakthrough 2012 report about ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council. A national consortium of state politicians and powerful corporations, ALEC presents itself as a "nonpartisan public-private partnership." But behind that mantra lies a network of lobbying and political action aimed to increase corporate profits at public expense without public knowledge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hmhdv_OSvA
This brings up the following:
This is an important Video for the awakening: Video: https://www.brighteon.com/8f02b6ed-b785-499c-bddc-229178b753be
Accompanying web page: http://www.internallydisplacedpeople.org/joomla30/index.php/start-here
United States of ALEC: A Follow-Up
30,285 views
•Jun 21, 2013
383
12
Share
Save
Moyers & Company
47.5K subscribers
Moyers & Company follows up on a breakthrough 2012 report about ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council. A national consortium of state politicians and powerful corporations, ALEC presents itself as a "nonpartisan public-private partnership." But behind that mantra lies a network of lobbying and political action aimed to increase corporate profits at public expense without public knowledge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hmhdv_OSvA
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