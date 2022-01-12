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ANOTHER DR DIES 4 DAYS AFTER THE COVID19 GOF BIO-WEAPON SHOT - MYOCARDITUS HEART ATTACK! - USA - ANOTHER GOOD DR DIES OF HEART ATTACK AND SEVERE IGNORANCE - WAKE UP THEY ARE KILLING YOU!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER? REINER FUELLMICH'S UPCOMING LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST GATES, FAUCI & TEDROS! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/

Epstein & Maxwell Are Israeli Spies, Planned Bioweapon Shots, Says Doctor - https://www.brighteon.com/2df93e0e-558f-4740-b81b-5b8456273d2e

THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER! - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c

The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon- https://www.brighteon.com/a61a46fa-0481-4b14-8b5d-af662aae39a2

#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/

THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/

He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166

THE FED WALLET COMES - https://www.brighteon.com/184063e9-cdf9-4ed1-8d1a-89926b3d260b
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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