Why Are Most Of Us Magnesium Deficient?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of Ian Clark's Activation Products & brought to you by Activation Products affiliate, Danny Tseng. Shore-up your magnesium deficiency with a topical/transdermal supplement that BY-PASSES your gut for MUCH BETTER and faster absorption by copying & pasting my shortened affiliate link into your web browser: https://tinyurl.com/MostAbsorbableMagnesium
Full link: https://shop.activationproducts.com/products/ease-magnesium?variant=31764034257029&sca_ref=8231501.94hOj1h84kIKom
To watch my video about how glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Rounedup" weed killer binds magnesium, visit: tinyurl.com/RoundupBindsMg
Learn all about magnesium by clicking-on any of the below:
tinyurl.com/magnesium101
https://Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies
View a draft of my Powerpoint at:
tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint
Help others with their magnesium deficiency by becoming a FREE Activation Products affiliate and earn up to 30% commissions by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivation
(full link: https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329 )
and put "affiliate Danny Tseng" under "How did you hear about Activation Products?"