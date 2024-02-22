Create New Account
Magnesium is Being Stripped from Your Body by "Roundup"/Glyphosate!!! (& What to Do About It)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Video going over some scientific papers about how magnesium & other minerals are being chelated out by glyphosate.

https://detoxproject.org/glyphosate/glyphosate-chelating-agent/?wpam_id=41
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1161030109000665

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5823954/

