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USA - Antifa - America freedon - Votes changed
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100 views • January 16, 2021
What Discovery Channel dont show
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
A Professional Gun - what is Revolution (O Que é Revolução - Do filme Os Violentos Vão Para o Inferno)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2bfc471-0ae7-4b68-8f7e-cd1c0d980029
CNN Says We Have To Turn Down The Capability Of Conservative Influencers To Reach Huge Audiences
https://www.brighteon.com/06f362f1-5d3f-4552-a4a6-93a226adc1e5
The tecnology prision
https://www.brighteon.com/38b9bb8c-6e7c-438e-b988-acb73c0f5e2c
Trump falls - BIDEN agenda - censoring people - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
https://www.brighteon.com/265db8f1-0402-4f6b-9429-2d0db0f00fff
Melania Trump (first lady USA) Releases Farewell Message That Every American Needs to See
https://www.brighteon.com/daf94917-8e77-48ee-ac8a-e81f8a7aeedb
What Discovery Channel dont show
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
A Professional Gun - what is Revolution (O Que é Revolução - Do filme Os Violentos Vão Para o Inferno)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2bfc471-0ae7-4b68-8f7e-cd1c0d980029
CNN Says We Have To Turn Down The Capability Of Conservative Influencers To Reach Huge Audiences
https://www.brighteon.com/06f362f1-5d3f-4552-a4a6-93a226adc1e5
The tecnology prision
https://www.brighteon.com/38b9bb8c-6e7c-438e-b988-acb73c0f5e2c
Trump falls - BIDEN agenda - censoring people - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
https://www.brighteon.com/265db8f1-0402-4f6b-9429-2d0db0f00fff
Melania Trump (first lady USA) Releases Farewell Message That Every American Needs to See
https://www.brighteon.com/daf94917-8e77-48ee-ac8a-e81f8a7aeedb
What Discovery Channel dont show
https://www.brighteon.com/af8de723-0034-44dd-94f7-e94284d6c470
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