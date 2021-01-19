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Trump falls - BIDEN agenda - censoring people - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
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861 views • January 19, 2021
If this could happen in the freedon AMERICA..... what else in the role world...
1984 George Orwell - Movie
"To the future or to the past, to a time when thought is free, when men are different from one another and do not live alone—to a time when truth exists and what is done cannot be undone: From the age of uniformity, from the age of solitude, from the age of Big Brother, from the age of doublethink—greetings"
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book was rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
CNN Says “We Have To Turn Down The Capability Of Conservative Influencers To Reach Huge Audiences”
https://www.brighteon.com/06f362f1-5d3f-4552-a4a6-93a226adc1e5
Melania Trump (first lady USA) Releases Farewell Message That Every American Needs to See
https://www.brighteon.com/daf94917-8e77-48ee-ac8a-e81f8a7aeedb
The tecnology prision
https://www.brighteon.com/38b9bb8c-6e7c-438e-b988-acb73c0f5e2c
USA - Antifa - America freedon - Votes changed
https://www.brighteon.com/c58f475d-f048-4ebb-a803-f955d2187886
1984 George Orwell - Movie
"To the future or to the past, to a time when thought is free, when men are different from one another and do not live alone—to a time when truth exists and what is done cannot be undone: From the age of uniformity, from the age of solitude, from the age of Big Brother, from the age of doublethink—greetings"
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book was rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
CNN Says “We Have To Turn Down The Capability Of Conservative Influencers To Reach Huge Audiences”
https://www.brighteon.com/06f362f1-5d3f-4552-a4a6-93a226adc1e5
Melania Trump (first lady USA) Releases Farewell Message That Every American Needs to See
https://www.brighteon.com/daf94917-8e77-48ee-ac8a-e81f8a7aeedb
The tecnology prision
https://www.brighteon.com/38b9bb8c-6e7c-438e-b988-acb73c0f5e2c
USA - Antifa - America freedon - Votes changed
https://www.brighteon.com/c58f475d-f048-4ebb-a803-f955d2187886
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