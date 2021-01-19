Trump falls - BIDEN agenda - censoring people - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

If this could happen in the freedon AMERICA..... what else in the role world...1984 George Orwell - Movie"To the future or to the past, to a time when thought is free, when men are different from one another and do not live alone—to a time when truth exists and what is done cannot be undone: From the age of uniformity, from the age of solitude, from the age of Big Brother, from the age of doublethink—greetings"“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book was rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”CNN Says “We Have To Turn Down The Capability Of Conservative Influencers To Reach Huge Audiences”Melania Trump (first lady USA) Releases Farewell Message That Every American Needs to SeeThe tecnology prisionUSA - Antifa - America freedon - Votes changed