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Remdesivir is killing americans
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311 views • September 29, 2021
1. Dr. Bryan Ardis ::Fauci Knew Remdesivir Was Deadly But Prescribed It Anyway.
https://www.brighteon.com/5fce7611-c9d3-4a9a-9a94-e47089093f92
2. BIDEN JAILS MILITARY COMMANDER WHO CRITICIZED AFGHAN WITHDRAW
https://www.brighteon.com/6c08e63c-5abc-40d5-9d96-8742f44534d8
3. (TERRIFYING) THIS IS HOW THE JAB IS WIPING OUT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM.
https://www.brighteon.com/bf225af3-e977-493b-a198-a5e7c627fb84
4. How To Operate A Human Via Remote Control
https://www.brighteon.com/b04ea94b-18dd-44e4-86c3-5eec14a4edd5
5. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul said God called her to vax people. Her God Must Be Lucifer. She is recruiting everyone in her audience to be her apostles to go out and put pressure on their family and friends to get the vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/846591b1-abfb-4a07-9896-40ca4bd49fe0
https://www.brighteon.com/5fce7611-c9d3-4a9a-9a94-e47089093f92
2. BIDEN JAILS MILITARY COMMANDER WHO CRITICIZED AFGHAN WITHDRAW
https://www.brighteon.com/6c08e63c-5abc-40d5-9d96-8742f44534d8
3. (TERRIFYING) THIS IS HOW THE JAB IS WIPING OUT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM.
https://www.brighteon.com/bf225af3-e977-493b-a198-a5e7c627fb84
4. How To Operate A Human Via Remote Control
https://www.brighteon.com/b04ea94b-18dd-44e4-86c3-5eec14a4edd5
5. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul said God called her to vax people. Her God Must Be Lucifer. She is recruiting everyone in her audience to be her apostles to go out and put pressure on their family and friends to get the vaccine.
https://www.brighteon.com/846591b1-abfb-4a07-9896-40ca4bd49fe0
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