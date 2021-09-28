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NY Governor Said God Called Her To Vaxxx People. Her God Must Be Lucifer 😈 Major Freudian Slip @ 1:11
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93 views • September 28, 2021
New York Governor, Kathy Hochul said God called her to vax people. Her God Must Be Lucifer. She is recruiting everyone in her audience to be her apostles to go out and put pressure on their family and friends to get the vaccine.
Listen @ 1:11... She says "you need to let them know, this is how we can get f*cked". She then corrects herself and says "fight this pandemic".
MAJOR Freudian slip... She knows that those that take this vaccine are f*cked.
#Luciferase #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide #CovidianCult #BigPharma
Listen @ 1:11... She says "you need to let them know, this is how we can get f*cked". She then corrects herself and says "fight this pandemic".
MAJOR Freudian slip... She knows that those that take this vaccine are f*cked.
#Luciferase #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Worldwide #CovidianCult #BigPharma
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