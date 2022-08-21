21/8/22 ZT RKA UNSAFE FLY, VERY NOISY ABOVE MY HOME CAA REPORT 26262

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.



We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military- industrial (media) complex.

Eisenhower.



21/8/22 G-AWUJ 26266



As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. George Orwell 1984.



http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter. Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.



⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan.



You must not fight too often with one enemy, or you will teach him all your art of war.

Napoleon Bonaparte



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



A SMALL SAMPLE OF LOW FLY BREACHING (PASSING DIRECTLY OVERHEAD) GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.



M-ODKZ, G-TUCK, G-JEFA, G-CGNG, G-ZEBY, G-AWUJ, G-KEVI, N111SC, ZM311, HB WZP,

ZM311, G-MOOD, D-FIBE,G-LFSJ, G-MACI, G-TEDI, PH LAW, G-ONTV, G-OMHC,G-CCPV, G-ETJA, G-BEZV, N3544M, N999F, G-BYXL, G-PDGX, G-BHJO, G-CHRM, G-BKEV, G-SENS,420V, G-EMHE, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-MYJD, G-JTPC, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-GNMM, US NAVY 610 HSC 11, G-GFCA, G-EDYO, G-PCOP, G-GAMA, D-GFAS, G-BYXD, A6 ENV, G-BOXC, G-GDFB, G- JZHA, G-TSGJ, G-POPA, G-JLIN, G-BNOM, G-JECR, G-BOXC, G-VIPA, D-HOAE, G-PDGT, G-YEOM, G-ATRM, G-BOFR, EI RJW, G-BEZV, G-EMED, G-NHAC, G-NTWK, G-LXUS, G-BNOM, G-CDGV, G-DRTC, G-AZNO, G-CBAR, G-BBNZ, G-BOPA, ZM333, ZM405,G-MRTP, G-CDDF, G-NGCC, G-NLEE, G-OGGY, G-BGGM, G-CHER, G-TCDF, G-AXTA, G-MACR, G-CFDO, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-IANZ, G-MYJG, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, F-HBXB, G-EZNM, G-POLB, G-CFLD, G-G-G-CCV, G-MRSS, COAST OO MMM, G-EZFZ, G-CIOO, G-EZGA, G-FRRN, G-ODEE, G-ZDEA, G-CJJA, G-CIPL, G-BMFD, EI EMJ, N25OMD, G-VOAR, G-GHKX, G-KNCG, G-FDZZ, G-BSJX, D-EIVQ, EI RJH, G-JZHF, G-BPRI, G-KOVU, G-AVRK, G-BFTC, N150ZZ, N986JT, G-ECOP, G-JZHG, OE LOJ, G-ECOK, G-GBAS, G-JAVO, G-PVSS, G-G-G-GDFD, G-BXSG, G-CBOP, G-G-G-G-GDFZ,G-TCDL, G-BSHP, G-CCNP, G-MOSJ, G-DXTR,G-RJXJ, EI RJR, PH BXG, G-HUBB, G-OCCH, G-BMKT, G-OPFR, EI RJX, G-MRSS, G-BIVF, EI EMJ, G-MIND, G-BUUL, G-RVRT, G-DWCE, G-VFAS, G-CPOP, G-BBSA, G-BOJZ,G-ONUN, G-BNOH, G-BXCY, G-XXIV, WZ447, G-ZXCL, G-TZED, G-ECGC, G-TUCK, G-CETU, G-BHHE, G-DAAZ, N25OMO, G-BXLY, G-BBNJ, G-ZIPA, G-ASMJ, G-JZHX, G-EUUC, G-EIEB, G-PRPH,EI RJT, G-ATMC, G-EMEH, G-HLSA, G-BYFR, G-WIZR, G-HALS, G-CKCL, G-CHAG, G-EYDO, G-BCTK, G-ZDEA, G-JRER, G-CFGJ, G-BGTF, G-ZDEA, G-BTMR, G-CGOS, DE LOJ, EI RJY, G-EJRS, G-IFIT, G-PTTD, G-RICO, G-BHXK, G-BDUY, G-BRDO, G-AYAW, G-OBMS, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, G-BNOF, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG,M-SHRM, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-PCMC, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-BSFX,G-CGNG, 2 BOYS, D-ERMK, G-FDZY, G-CCWM, G-TAWL, G-MCGS, G-GOWF, G-EELS, G-EWZZ, G-AVGA, G-PTTA, G-BAXY, G-IASB, G-IASA, G-AZBE, G-WBVS, G-TCDL, G-RATV, G-PTTC, G-ARAW, D-ABQM, G-CEXO, G-LUKA, G-JECX, G-RWEW, G-STAN, G-DMPP, G-BIXH, G-HOPE, G-BOFZ, G-SUZN, G-AYGP, G-PTTB, G-WAVA, G-EJRS, G-NELS, G-LANG, G-BRJV, G-BDFZ, G-BUIF, G-LWLW, G-RVNG, G-BMUZ, G-NALA, G-BRLO, G-EZFS, G-OFFO, G-BJVT, G-EGRV, G-NEAU, G-CPAS, G-TVHB, G-POLX, G-POLB, G-AYEF, G-EWZZ, G-AWOT, G-POLA, G-ECGC, G-BTAW, NH2JA, G-NHAC, G-CDMV, D-ACNM, G-EVEZ, G-BTFP, F-GBVN, G-PECK, G-FBRN, G-KRES, G-BKWY, N58JA, G-ADMT, G-MFLM, N177SA, G-AZFA, G-ILFF, PH ILM, N177SA, ZZ176, G-BWLL, G-ZINC, LN 318, G-BSYG, G-BKAZ,.............. AND MANY MORE NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA.



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian



