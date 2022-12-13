Coming To America Unless...

The Great Replacement.

What can you do?

Volunteer to make a change. 👇

Veterans On Patrol is a Suicide Prevention Program created by WFTF Ministry. Missions which target problems that affect our Nation are created & executed. We currently fight for Children being Sex Trafficked across the Border.

520-500-4506 to Volunteer

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2 https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



The Children's Blood Is On Our Hands

https://www.brighteon.com/0dc7e166-c82a-4ed3-ac47-778a46c9421f



Attention Pima County Arizona

https://www.brighteon.com/b2ab11dd-4aa2-45af-bd2f-ae9d746ab95f





